Ronaldo’s bicycle kick sends social media into a spin

Here’s how social media – and the man himself – reacted to the Real Madrid star’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus.

But could not stop there.

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.

When you are making Zidane rub his head in disbelief 🙈😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/cyzLyN8bOp

The opposing fans in the stadium applauding the great @cristiano after the bicycle kick and rightly so. Keeps on upping the ante - relentless! #Ronaldo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wXOxvFAEYZ

Rio Ferdinand pointed out the gob-smacked Zidane and rapturous applause that accompanied the wonder shot.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you @Cristiano and a very, very special goal: pic.twitter.com/Y8gfB21b52

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke 😱 what a player! 🔥🔥🔥 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018

CR7 🔥 🐐 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 3, 2018

This Ronaldo guy too. He is not normal — Rolando Aarons (@RolandoAarons) April 3, 2018

Marvellous Ronny 👏🏻⚽️ — Sam Clucas (@samclucas) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo ! Oh my god 😳 — Kevin Long (@kevinlong28) April 3, 2018

Others were more measured in their response – if a little tongue-in-cheek.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

Admiration for Ronaldo went transatlantic – catching the eye of NBA star LeBron James, no less.