Wednesday 4 April 2018

Ronaldo’s bicycle kick sends social media into a spin

From pundits to Premier League stars and even LeBron James, football fans were united in their awe of the superb shot.

Cristiano Ronaldo
By Press Association Sport staff

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning overhead kick had Zinedine Zidane’s jaw on the floor and applause from fans on both sides.

Here’s how social media – and the man himself – reacted to the Real Madrid star’s spellbinding Champions League goal against Juventus.

Former England captain Gary Lineker summed it up in a sentence.

But could not stop there.

Rio Ferdinand pointed out the gob-smacked Zidane and rapturous applause that accompanied the wonder shot.

Ronaldo’s fellow professionals were equally amazed.

Others were more measured in their response – if a little tongue-in-cheek.

Admiration for Ronaldo went transatlantic – catching the eye of NBA star LeBron James, no less.

There were the inevitable comparisons with Lionel Messi.

But it ultimately fell to Piers Morgan to weigh up the debate.

And what did Ronaldo himself think of the goal?

Press Association

