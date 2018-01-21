News And Finally

Monday 22 January 2018

Ronaldo used his medic’s phone to check how his injury looked and Twitter couldn’t handle it

Twitter was ablaze with chat about the incident.

By Taylor Heyman

Cristiano Ronaldo got fans talking after checking out a cut to his face using the team physio’s phone.

Ronaldo sustained the injury during Real Madrid’s 7-1 clash against Deportivo, while scoring Real’s sixth goal of the day.

The cut bled profusely, leaving tracks down his face, so understandably, he wanted to survey the damage before he left the pitch.

However, once fans glimpsed the act, they took to Twitter to poke fun at the Portuguese star.

Although many were construing Ronaldo’s actions as vanity, others were quick to defend the five-time Ballon D’or winner.

However you feel, it brought some extra excitement to the game, that’s for sure.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News