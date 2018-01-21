Ronaldo used his medic’s phone to check how his injury looked and Twitter couldn’t handle it

Ronaldo sustained the injury during Real Madrid’s 7-1 clash against Deportivo, while scoring Real’s sixth goal of the day.

However, once fans glimpsed the act, they took to Twitter to poke fun at the Portuguese star.

The cut bled profusely, leaving tracks down his face, so understandably, he wanted to survey the damage before he left the pitch.

roNALDO ACTUALLY USED A PHONE IN GAME PLAY TO LOOK AT HIS FACE IM ACTUALD DONE — Chloe 🎄 (@LethalMessi) January 21, 2018

Lol @ ronaldo for taking that phone and checking how big the scar is — karina (@labeledbieber) January 21, 2018

Haha! That was definitely something new! Ronaldo gets a cut on his face, asks for the team doc's mobile phone, checks the damage to his face in the camera, isn't happy with what he sees, and then subs himself! #RMADEP — Vinay Sundar (@VinaySundar) January 21, 2018

Although many were construing Ronaldo’s actions as vanity, others were quick to defend the five-time Ballon D’or winner.

I don't get what's wrong with Ronaldo checking a cut on his head. Can someone let me know, please. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) January 21, 2018

Ronaldo uses the phone to check how bad his wound is and some make fun of it. All this after him scoring 2 goals and giving 1 assist. He is bigger than football. — JP (@Emperor_RM) January 21, 2018

People actually saying Ronaldo checking his wound is wrong? What word do we live in? Guess even I’ll do the same if I get a cut that covers my entire face in blood. Pretty human thing to me. — Robin (@Dybalance) January 21, 2018

However you feel, it brought some extra excitement to the game, that’s for sure.