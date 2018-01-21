Ronaldo used his medic’s phone to check how his injury looked and Twitter couldn’t handle it
Twitter was ablaze with chat about the incident.
Cristiano Ronaldo got fans talking after checking out a cut to his face using the team physio’s phone.
Ronaldo sustained the injury during Real Madrid’s 7-1 clash against Deportivo, while scoring Real’s sixth goal of the day.
The cut bled profusely, leaving tracks down his face, so understandably, he wanted to survey the damage before he left the pitch.
🤕🤳@Cristiano, míralo por el lado positivo: Curitas CR7 💰 pic.twitter.com/w3kHPuv5MQ— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) January 21, 2018
However, once fans glimpsed the act, they took to Twitter to poke fun at the Portuguese star.
roNALDO ACTUALLY USED A PHONE IN GAME PLAY TO LOOK AT HIS FACE IM ACTUALD DONE— Chloe 🎄 (@LethalMessi) January 21, 2018
Lol @ ronaldo for taking that phone and checking how big the scar is— karina (@labeledbieber) January 21, 2018
Haha! That was definitely something new! Ronaldo gets a cut on his face, asks for the team doc's mobile phone, checks the damage to his face in the camera, isn't happy with what he sees, and then subs himself! #RMADEP— Vinay Sundar (@VinaySundar) January 21, 2018
Although many were construing Ronaldo’s actions as vanity, others were quick to defend the five-time Ballon D’or winner.
I don't get what's wrong with Ronaldo checking a cut on his head. Can someone let me know, please.— Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) January 21, 2018
Ronaldo uses the phone to check how bad his wound is and some make fun of it. All this after him scoring 2 goals and giving 1 assist. He is bigger than football.— JP (@Emperor_RM) January 21, 2018
People actually saying Ronaldo checking his wound is wrong? What word do we live in? Guess even I’ll do the same if I get a cut that covers my entire face in blood. Pretty human thing to me.— Robin (@Dybalance) January 21, 2018
However you feel, it brought some extra excitement to the game, that’s for sure.
Press Association
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Final twist in Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal may allow both clubs to claim they are emerging victorious
- Kane's devotion to self-improvement can make him player of generation