Ronaldo scored another bicycle kick, this time in a training match, and it’s not funny any more

Independent.ie

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have decided that goals are so easy to come by these days that scoring them upside down is the only way to challenge himself.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/ronaldo-scored-another-bicycle-kick-this-time-in-a-training-match-and-its-not-funny-any-more-36784031.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36784026.ece/a44d9/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_8677f68b-460b-42ea-b897-790111766138_1