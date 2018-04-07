Ronaldo scored another bicycle kick, this time in a training match, and it’s not funny any more
Will CR7 be solely scoring goals like this for the rest of the season?
Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have decided that goals are so easy to come by these days that scoring them upside down is the only way to challenge himself.
CR7 notched one of the all-time great Champions League goals with a bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday, and has acquired a taste for the extraordinary by the look of it, doing the same in training later in the week.
AGAIN 😳 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/u40317IWpf— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 7, 2018
Another day, another bicycle kick from one of the game’s greats.
How does it compare to his midweek effort? It’s not quite as impressive.
OH. MY. WORD! 😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo with an outrageous overhead kick!
Insane! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PYtT0uRTQ9
Those who had attended a Real Madrid training session earlier in the week might have predicted Ronaldo’s impressive goal after he was spotted attempting the acrobatic feat in preparation for the game.
👌 Practice makes perfect.@Cristiano | #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/O26LreK6pn— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 4, 2018
As Peter Crouch rightly pointed out, it’s a talent not everyone has in the locker.
There is only a few of us who can do that— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018
Press Association