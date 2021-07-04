Rome steward sings Football’s Coming Home through loudhailer with England fans

A steward in Italy led England fans in a rendition of Three Lions through his loudhailer on Saturday.

After Gareth Southgate’s side triumphed 4-0 against Ukraine to set up a semi-final encounter with Denmark at Wembley, one steward apparently “created his own little party” in Rome.

The steward could be seen singing the classic anthem through his loudhailer, dancing with delirious England fans in the Italian capital.

England fan Jeff Pedley, 35, told the PA news agency: “After the amazing 90 minutes in the stadium, the fans kept partying around the stadium.

“We had been singing our hearts out for hours and there was a little lull in the chanting.

“That’s when one of the Italian stewards started singing ‘It’s Coming Home’ through his loudhailer.

“He actually started the chant and within seconds he had created his own little party, as the video shows.

“It was a nice touch. Earlier in the day I’d seen Italian fans wearing Scottish kits to wind up the English.

“However, inside the stadium the Italian authorities were spot-on, friendly and fair – really professional!

“It was a great end to a perfect night of football.”

With many England fans unable to travel to Rome for the game due to Covid restrictions, fans living in Italy and Europe dominated the Three Lions faithful in the Italian capital.

Joel Phillips, 29, was one of them, originally from Doncaster but now living in Hamburg, Germany.

Safe to say England outnumber Ukraine 10-1 in the stadium #eng #EURO2020 #ENGUKR anywhere on Earth, eangland will turn up. pic.twitter.com/XubAwycpdM — Joel Phillips (@WhoIsShreddy) July 3, 2021

“I had a bit of an emotional moment as I was walking past the Colosseum and could hear a rumbling,” he told PA.

“As I got closer I realised it was ‘It’s coming home!’ echoing from a load of England fans inside (the) Colosseum.

“From that point on (there) were just more and more English multiplying from all over.

“I had chats with England fans who’d travelled from Dubai, Greece, Spain, Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden, Russia, all corners of the earth to be there for the game.

“Choruses of ‘Don’t take me home’ rang out for hours after the final whistle and, to be fair to the Ukrainians, they partied with us long into the night.”