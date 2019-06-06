News And Finally

Thursday 6 June 2019

Rock star: US state to turn huge boulder into tourist attraction

The Colorado boulder has been dubbed Memorial Rock, after it fell on Memorial Day weekend.

(Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP, File)
By Associated Press Reporters

A boulder the size of a house that crashed across a state highway in Colorado last month is staying put.

State officials plan to rebuild the highway next to it, saving taxpayers money and possibly creating a tourist attraction.

Transportation official work on the scene (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News/AP)

State governor Jared Polis said Colorado will save about 200,000 dollars (£157,000) by not blasting the 8.5 million pound (3.9 million kilogramme) boulder.

He said people will also have the opportunity to see the boulder dubbed Memorial Rock, after it fell on Memorial Day weekend.

It was the largest rock in a rockslide on Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24 and ended up just off the road.

Colorado Department of Transportation says the total cost of fixing the road, adding a guardrail in front of the boulder and clean-up will be about 1.3 million dollars (£1 million).

Press Association

