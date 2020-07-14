‘Rocco, put your tail down’, MP tells cat making parliamentary Zoom appearance

A fluffy ginger tail interrupted a parliamentary Zoom meeting on the future of public service broadcasting.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee were meeting virtually when Rocco the cat made an impromptu appearance.

SNP MP John Nicolson was speaking with Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, about the future of public service broadcasting in the wake of the coronavirus health crisis.

Mr Nicolson was asking TV bosses why subtitles were not put on kids’ TV by default as it was proven to increase literacy, when an orange tail appeared on screen.

Despite initially trying to ignore it, the MP eventually batted it out of the way, saying: “Rocco, put your tail down.”

This is not the first time a cat has interrupted parliamentary proceedings during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Trade expert Sally Jones was speaking to the EU Services Sub-Committee when her pet cat made its way into her office and onto her lap.

While Ms Jones apologised for the animal, the intruder was welcomed by the other members of the committee, with Lord Cavendish saying: “Welcome cat.”

And it is not just Parliament that has seen feline interruptions. Tiger the cat was broadcast stealing a vicar’s milk during Canterbury Cathedral’s online prayer service on Monday morning.

Tiger is one of four cats at the Deanery, with another named Leo going viral a few weeks ago for disappearing into Dr Willis’ vestments during a service.

PA Media