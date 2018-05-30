Robotics YouTuber Simone Giertz undergoes surgery to remove brain tumour

Simone Giertz, YouTuber and creator of “Sh*tty Robots”, has gone into surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Simone Giertz, YouTuber and creator of “Sh*tty Robots”, has gone into surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Giertz posted a touching video to social media before her surgery, making jokes and reassuring her fans.

She said: “The surgeon offered to take photos of my brain and I’ve always been convinced that I have a really beautiful brain, so I’m pretty excited about finally getting some proof.” Going in to surgery now. See you soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/I9gDcvU6XY — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) May 30, 2018 In April, Giertz posted a video announcing her diagnosis of a non-cancerous brain tumour and has confronted the surgery with an admirable sense of humour.

She initially noticed a swelling behind her right eye and dismissed it as allergies, but an MRI showed that it was a non-malignant tumour that will require an 8 to 12 hour operation to remove. Giertz said: “I’m pretty scared. But that’s the healthy response to the prospect of having your skull cut open.”

I’m going in to surgery in a week. This is your eviction notice, Brian the Brain Tumor. Please remove your property from my skull, eyeball and jaw muscle. I’m also keeping your security deposit. — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) May 23, 2018 The 27-year-old, who created a channel for comic robots that don’t always work as expected, has over one million subscribers on YouTube. She gained recognition online for her unusual inventions, including a robotic arm that feeds her breakfast and makes an incredible mess, and an alarm clock that slaps her awake with a mannequin hand.

As well as amassing over 53,000,000 views on her channel, the Swedish inventor has also been nominated for a Shorty Award for STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths). Giertz’s most popular video sees her lock herself in her bathroom for two days to simulate the inside of a spaceship.

In a video Giertz made announcing her diagnosis, she said: “Even though this last week has been really, really tough, and I’ve been very sad, what’s crazy is that I also feel so freakin’ lucky because I have this amazing family… all these really, really great friends and an amazing team.”

Giertz promised to keep her followers updated on Twitter and Instagram following her surgery.

Press Association