Wednesday 30 May 2018

Robotics YouTuber Simone Giertz undergoes surgery to remove brain tumour

The inventor and robotics enthusiast posted a touching video on social media before her surgery.

(Simone Giertz/YouTube)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Simone Giertz, YouTuber and creator of “Sh*tty Robots”, has gone into surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Giertz posted a touching video to social media before her surgery, making jokes and reassuring her fans.

She said: “The surgeon offered to take photos of my brain and I’ve always been convinced that I have a really beautiful brain, so I’m pretty excited about finally getting some proof.”

In April, Giertz posted a video announcing her diagnosis of a non-cancerous brain tumour and has confronted the surgery with an admirable sense of humour.

She initially noticed a swelling behind her right eye and dismissed it as allergies, but an MRI showed that it was a non-malignant tumour that will require an 8 to 12 hour operation to remove.

Giertz said: “I’m pretty scared. But that’s the healthy response to the prospect of having your skull cut open.”

The 27-year-old, who created a channel for comic robots that don’t always work as expected, has over one million subscribers on YouTube.

She gained recognition online for her unusual inventions, including a robotic arm that feeds her breakfast and makes an incredible mess, and an alarm clock that slaps her awake with a mannequin hand.

As well as amassing over 53,000,000 views on her channel, the Swedish inventor has also been nominated for a Shorty Award for STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

Giertz’s most popular video sees her lock herself in her bathroom for two days to simulate the inside of a spaceship.

In a video Giertz made announcing her diagnosis, she said: “Even though this last week has been really, really tough, and I’ve been very sad, what’s crazy is that I also feel so freakin’ lucky because I have this amazing family… all these really, really great friends and an amazing team.”

Giertz promised to keep her followers updated on Twitter and Instagram following her surgery.

