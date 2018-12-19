Rob Lowe wades into Jeremy Corbyn ‘stupid woman’ row

Jeremy Corbyn encountered an unlikely foe as Hollywood actor Rob Lowe weighed in on the row that engulfed Westminster on Wednesday.

Mr Corbyn faced accusations from opposition MPs that he had called Theresa May a “stupid woman” following a heated exchange in the Commons.

Mr Corbyn denies the accusation, claiming he said “stupid people”, referring generally to MPs on the opposite benches.

Mr Lowe, who has experienced several political tussles during his years playing Sam Seaborn in TV series The West Wing, tweeted: “FYI – I have to say, I saw Jeremy Corbin call the Prime Minister with my own eyes watching on @SkyNewsPolitics.”

FYI- I have to say, I saw Jeremy Corbin call the Prime Minister a “stupid woman” with my own eyes watching on @SkyNewsPolitics — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 19, 2018

As news outlets employed lip readers to interpret the comments, Twitter users were split on which side to take.

One user told Mr Lowe in no uncertain terms what his view was, saying “your lip reading leaves a lot to be desired, much like your acting”, to which the St Elmo’s Fire star responded: “Amazing!”

Press Association