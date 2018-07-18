Roaming bear takes a dip in Los Angeles swimming pool before being rescued

The large bear was seen roaming in a Granada Hills neighbourhood before climbing into the pool and taking a soak.

Los Angeles police officers at the Devonshire station were called to the scene on the morning of July 17.

LAPD Devonshire Captain Steven Lurie reports that a bear sighted in Granada Hills earlier today has been safely contained. Posted by LAPD Devonshire Community Police Station on Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Officers took to Facebook to alert residents and share pictures of the cheeky bear.

Police warned residents to stay indoors as the bear explored suburban gardens and took a dip in the pool.

WATCH: The bear that was cooling off in a Granada Hills pool suddenly makes a break for it, running through yards and crossing the street. Watch animal control officers respond on our livestream here: https://t.co/926oW77rQD pic.twitter.com/nThL9u0HE1 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 17, 2018

The bear walked around the neighbourhood before being hit by a tranquilliser dart by animal control officials.

After the bear’s adventure, animal control transported it back into the wild.

We can’t fault this furry guy for wanting to take a dip in this Los Angeles heat, however we are happy to report he was safely returned back to his home. As cute as he looks, remember, he’s a bear 🐻 so keep away & call the authorities pic.twitter.com/JFoWKWkURc — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 17, 2018

Los Angeles Police said: “We can’t fault this furry guy for wanting to take a dip in this Los Angeles heat, however we are happy to report he was safely returned back to his home.”

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Press Association