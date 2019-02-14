RNLI crew completes ‘unusual’ rescue of hawk from River Thames

A hawk in London has the RNLI to thank after running into trouble in the River Thames.

Cleo the Harris’s Hawk was spotted struggling in the Thames near Embankment Pier by the crew from Tower lifeboat station around midday.

Cleo was in danger of drowning, but the crew were able to rescue the bird and return it to its owners.

Steve King, helm at Tower RNLI lifeboat station, said: “We see all manner of injuries when we launch our lifeboats to people in distress, but rarely do we get casualties of this kind.

“We don’t know how the bird got into difficulty in the first place – but we are delighted to have been of assistance.”

Press Association