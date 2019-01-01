Rishabh Pant takes up Tim Paine’s offer of babysitting work in hilarious photo

If anyone thought the sledging between Australia’s Tim Paine and India’s Rishabh Pant was serious, this photo will prove otherwise.

If anyone thought the sledging between Australia’s Tim Paine and India’s Rishabh Pant was serious, this photo will prove otherwise.

The wicketkeepers spent much of the third Test gabbing in one another’s ear, with Paine for example asking Pant if he would like to extend his stay in Australia to help him with babysitting duties.

But if the exchanges seemed fiery on the pitch, this picture from Paine’s wife Bonnie – posted to Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day – suggests it’s all just a bit of fun.

Tim Paine to @RishabPant777 at Boxing Day Test: "You babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?"



*Challenge accepted!* 👶



(📸 Mrs Bonnie Paine) pic.twitter.com/QkMg4DCyDT — ICC (@ICC) January 1, 2019

The sledging between the pair added a bit of spice to the third Test, with the series then tied at 1-1.

"We'll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront."



"Can you babysit? I'll take to the wife to the movies one night you look after the kids."



Tim Paine is at it again 🤣



Look at Nathan Lyon's reaction! pic.twitter.com/EU1ZVaKPlJ — Watch the #BBL08 live on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 28, 2018

Paine’s tactics nearly worked, with Pant almost holing out to mid-off.

But the Australian didn’t have it all his own way, with Pant getting the right to reply when India bowled.

"Have you ever heard of a temporary captain?!"



"He loves his talk, it's the only thing he can do!"



Now it's time for the Indians to get stuck into Tim Paine 👀



Rishabh Pant with the commentary from behind the sticks... pic.twitter.com/2XziEBgP4L — Watch the #BBL08 live on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 29, 2018

India eventually triumphed by 137 runs to take a 2-1 series lead ahead of the fourth and final Test.

But whatever the result, it looks like the heat of battle has produced a new friendship as well as a great contest.

Great stuff.

