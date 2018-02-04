Rihanna hailed ‘lucky charm’ as she supports Arsenal in defeat over Everton
One of the footballers joked that the Diamonds singer “knows which football teams to support”.
Rihanna showed her support for Arsenal as she went along to watch the Gunners defeat Everton in a 5-1 thrashing.
The R&B star, 29, was thanked by the team’s Shkodran Mustafi for “crossing her fingers”, while Mesut Ozil called her a “lucky charm”.
Her appearance came less than four years after she supported the German national team – which included Mustafi and Ozil – in the 2014 World Cup Final against Argentina, which they went on to win.
🔙🔛🔝 The result we needed today! Thanks for crossing your fingers @rihanna 👌🏽 that has always turned out really well... 😉 #Brazil2014 #workworkwork #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/EnOTEs2BhT— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 3, 2018
Mustafi shared a picture of Rihanna posing in a line-up including himself and Arsenal’s Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac on the field after the match.
He tweeted: “The result we needed today! Thanks for crossing your fingers @rihanna that has always turned out really well… #Brazil2014 #workworkwork #sm20 @arsenal.”
Kolasinac shared a picture of himself and the Barbadian singer and actress.
Great team effort and important win.🔴⚪💪🏽Thanks for your support @rihanna! #AFCvEFC @Arsenal #Rihanna #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/XIxvMkTYUR— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) February 3, 2018
He said: “Great team effort and important win.
“Thanks for your support @rihanna! #AFCvEFC @Arsenal #Rihanna #SeoKol.”
Still unbeaten with Riri 😂👍🏼@rihanna #WorldCupFinal2014 #AFC #Emirates #luckycharm @Arsenal @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/kJT12cpevz— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 3, 2018
Rihanna was also happy to pose for a selfie with Ozil, who wrote on Twitter: “Still unbeaten with Riri @rihanna #WorldCupFinal2014 #AFC #Emirates #luckycharm @Arsenal @DFB_Team.”
Sharing the same photo on Instagram, the footballer added: “She knows which football teams to support.”
According to reports, Rihanna’s appearance at London’s Emirates Stadium caused “a bit of a stir”.
Arsenal won the match against Everton 5-1, with Aaron Ramsey scoring a hat-trick and club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target on his Gunners debut.
Press Association