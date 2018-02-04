News And Finally

Sunday 4 February 2018

Rihanna hailed ‘lucky charm’ as she supports Arsenal in defeat over Everton

One of the footballers joked that the Diamonds singer “knows which football teams to support”.

Rihanna was hailed a lucky charm by Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (Isabel Infantes/PA)
By Lucy Mapstone, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

Rihanna showed her support for Arsenal as she went along to watch the Gunners defeat Everton in a 5-1 thrashing.

The R&B star, 29, was thanked by the team’s Shkodran Mustafi for “crossing her fingers”, while Mesut Ozil called her a “lucky charm”.

Her appearance came less than four years after she supported the German national team – which included Mustafi and Ozil – in the 2014 World Cup Final against Argentina, which they went on to win.

Mustafi shared a picture of Rihanna posing in a line-up including himself and Arsenal’s Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac on the field after the match.

He tweeted: “The result we needed today! Thanks for crossing your fingers @rihanna that has always turned out really well… #Brazil2014 #workworkwork #sm20 @arsenal.”

Kolasinac shared a picture of himself and the Barbadian singer and actress.

He said: “Great team effort and important win.

“Thanks for your support @rihanna! #AFCvEFC @Arsenal #Rihanna #SeoKol.”

Rihanna was also happy to pose for a selfie with Ozil, who wrote on Twitter: “Still unbeaten with Riri @rihanna #WorldCupFinal2014 #AFC #Emirates #luckycharm @Arsenal @DFB_Team.”

Sharing the same photo on Instagram, the footballer added: “She knows which football teams to support.”

According to reports, Rihanna’s appearance at London’s Emirates Stadium caused “a bit of a stir”.

Arsenal won the match against Everton 5-1, with Aaron Ramsey scoring a hat-trick and club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target on his Gunners debut.

