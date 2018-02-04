Rihanna showed her support for Arsenal as she went along to watch the Gunners defeat Everton in a 5-1 thrashing.

Rihanna hailed ‘lucky charm’ as she supports Arsenal in defeat over Everton

The R&B star, 29, was thanked by the team’s Shkodran Mustafi for “crossing her fingers”, while Mesut Ozil called her a “lucky charm”.

Her appearance came less than four years after she supported the German national team – which included Mustafi and Ozil – in the 2014 World Cup Final against Argentina, which they went on to win. 🔙🔛🔝 The result we needed today! Thanks for crossing your fingers @rihanna 👌🏽 that has always turned out really well... 😉 #Brazil2014 #workworkwork #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/EnOTEs2BhT — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 3, 2018 Mustafi shared a picture of Rihanna posing in a line-up including himself and Arsenal’s Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac on the field after the match.

He tweeted: “The result we needed today! Thanks for crossing your fingers @rihanna that has always turned out really well… #Brazil2014 #workworkwork #sm20 @arsenal.” Kolasinac shared a picture of himself and the Barbadian singer and actress.

Still unbeaten with Riri 😂👍🏼@rihanna #WorldCupFinal2014 #AFC #Emirates #luckycharm @Arsenal @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/kJT12cpevz — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 3, 2018 Rihanna was also happy to pose for a selfie with Ozil, who wrote on Twitter: “Still unbeaten with Riri @rihanna #WorldCupFinal2014 #AFC #Emirates #luckycharm @Arsenal @DFB_Team.” Sharing the same photo on Instagram, the footballer added: “She knows which football teams to support.”

According to reports, Rihanna’s appearance at London’s Emirates Stadium caused “a bit of a stir”.

Arsenal won the match against Everton 5-1, with Aaron Ramsey scoring a hat-trick and club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target on his Gunners debut.

Press Association