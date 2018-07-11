Before kick-off against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final, England fans across the world took to Twitter to show their support.

Ricky Gervais, dogs and 8 weird and wonderful messages of support for England

From animals to American actors and religious figureheads, here are some of the most weird and wonderful messages of support the Three Lions received.

1. That bloke from The Office arguing with a dog

2. The head of the Church of England trying to stay on brand

As an Archbishop I’m praying for a nice balanced #EnglandvCroatia match in which the best side wins…



... come on England! It’s coming home!!

#ENGCRO #ItsComingHome #WorldCup — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) July 11, 2018

3. The Downing Street cat looking on edge

4. An American actor joyfully getting involved with the ‘soccer’

England!! I’m here. And I like sports now!!!!! — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 11, 2018

5. A Rolling Stone getting amongst it

6. A dog and a cat setting aside their differences for the greater good

7. A bear from Peru wearing a rather apt waistcoat

Good Luck @England. I hope I’ve got the right coat on for now. #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/cDgvVf91W2 — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) July 11, 2018

8. A fire service spelling it out

