Ricky Gervais, dogs and 8 weird and wonderful messages of support for England
The best of the reaction.
Before kick-off against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final, England fans across the world took to Twitter to show their support.
From animals to American actors and religious figureheads, here are some of the most weird and wonderful messages of support the Three Lions received.
1. That bloke from The Office arguing with a dog
.@rickygervais' pal knows...#ENGCRO #worldcup #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/irwmsNwgXX— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 11, 2018
2. The head of the Church of England trying to stay on brand
As an Archbishop I’m praying for a nice balanced #EnglandvCroatia match in which the best side wins…— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) July 11, 2018
... come on England! It’s coming home!!
#ENGCRO #ItsComingHome #WorldCup
3. The Downing Street cat looking on edge
Even Larry's getting into the spirit tonight. Good luck @England! #EngCro #Eng #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/k7F7nEv8yl— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 11, 2018
4. An American actor joyfully getting involved with the ‘soccer’
England!! I’m here. And I like sports now!!!!!— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 11, 2018
5. A Rolling Stone getting amongst it
C’mon England 🏴 pic.twitter.com/LeDnd4EAXa— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 11, 2018
6. A dog and a cat setting aside their differences for the greater good
The lucky shirts are on #ComingHome #ComeOnEnglnd pic.twitter.com/DEix9rgGMv— Roger the Dachshund (@roger_sausage) July 11, 2018
7. A bear from Peru wearing a rather apt waistcoat
Good Luck @England. I hope I’ve got the right coat on for now. #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/cDgvVf91W2— Paddington (@paddingtonbear) July 11, 2018
8. A fire service spelling it out
Our firefighters have a message for the national team 🚒⚽️ #itscominghome #worldcup #russia2018 #england #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/bSkgiiHtLh— Devon&Somerset Fire (@DSFireUpdates) July 11, 2018
Press Association