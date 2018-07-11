News And Finally

Thursday 12 July 2018

Ricky Gervais, dogs and 8 weird and wonderful messages of support for England

A dog and a cat have sett aside their differences for the greater good (@roger_sausage/Twitter)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Before kick-off against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final, England fans across the world took to Twitter to show their support.

From animals to American actors and religious figureheads, here are some of the most weird and wonderful messages of support the Three Lions received.

1. That bloke from The Office arguing with a dog

2. The head of the Church of England trying to stay on brand

3. The Downing Street cat looking on edge

4. An American actor joyfully getting involved with the ‘soccer’

5. A Rolling Stone getting amongst it

6. A dog and a cat setting aside their differences for the greater good

7. A bear from Peru wearing a rather apt waistcoat

8. A fire service spelling it out

