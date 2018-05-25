Ribena deftly jumps on the James Milner bandwagon before Champions League final
On the eve of Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid, Ribena pulled it out of the bag.
As Liverpool prepare to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, drinks brand Ribena has pulled off a coup of its own: an exceptional football-themed advert.
The cartoon, posted on the Ribena Twitter account on Friday afternoon, features Liverpool hero James Milner dreaming of himself holding the Champions League trophy and riding a bottle of Ribena.
Night, night @JamesMilner #AllezAllezAllez #RoadToKiev #YNWA #Ribena pic.twitter.com/88LxIo6RQ5— Ribena (@RibenaUK) May 25, 2018
The strange cartoon stems from a rather funny comment Milner made after Liverpool beat Roma to qualify for the final.
After the match, a presenter asked if he would be settling down with a glass of Italian red wine after the game.
Milner responded: “I might stretch myself to a glass of Ribena”.
With that one statement, memes and jokes began pouring in.
I don't want to overlook Saturday – but watching James Milner down Ribena from the Champions League trophy on Sunday will be a beautiful sight....— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) May 24, 2018
Will fill my bath tub with Ribena if Milner assists/scores tomorrow and will lie in it for 24 hours.— Devesh (@LFCDev) May 25, 2018
I don't like Ribena but if James Milner likes Ribena I've decided that I also now happen to like Ribena.— Simran 🌸✨ (@_ItsSimran) May 4, 2018
Milner’s gonna be having ribena on the rocks tomorrow night— Josh (@thejoshsimmons) May 25, 2018
Even other footballers got involved.
A heavy night on the @RibenaUK with @JamesMilner tonight celebrating his win last night! 😂😂😂 #stretchmyselfoutforaribena #ribena #milner #championsleague #lfc pic.twitter.com/eEN9lNXdz3— Stephen Warnock3 (@StephenWarnock3) May 3, 2018
With that wonderful cartoon, there’s only one question left to ask:
how long till Milner become the brand ambassador for Ribena? 😂— Ayunda Zikrina (@Ayunda_Zi) May 25, 2018
Press Association