Friday 25 May 2018

Ribena deftly jumps on the James Milner bandwagon before Champions League final

On the eve of Liverpool’s clash with Real Madrid, Ribena pulled it out of the bag.

Ribena's cartoon featured the Liverpool star (Ribena/Martin Rickett/PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

As Liverpool prepare to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, drinks brand Ribena has pulled off a coup of its own: an exceptional football-themed advert.

The cartoon, posted on the Ribena Twitter account on Friday afternoon, features Liverpool hero James Milner dreaming of himself holding the Champions League trophy and riding a bottle of Ribena.

The strange cartoon stems from a rather funny comment Milner made after Liverpool beat Roma to qualify for the final.

After the match, a presenter asked if he would be settling down with a glass of Italian red wine after the game.

Milner responded: “I might stretch myself to a glass of Ribena”.

With that one statement, memes and jokes began pouring in.

Even other footballers got involved.

With that wonderful cartoon, there’s only one question left to ask:

Press Association

