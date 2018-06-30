News And Finally

Saturday 30 June 2018

Revenge is sweet for Nigeria fans, thanks to France

Griezmann, Pavard and Mbappe have made Nigeria fans very happy.

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side’s third goal of the game (Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

In a ridiculously high-scoring game, France have prevailed against Argentina to win a place in the World Cup quarter finals.

However, French fans weren’t the only ones celebrating. Fans of Nigeria, stymied in their run to the knockouts by Argentina on Tuesday by an 86th-minute goal, were also pretty happy.

Before kick off and throughout the game, many Nigeria fans were supporting the French.

As the goals rolled in on both sides, fans began to gloat at their enemy’s  World Cup demise.

On the eventual 4-3 victory, both France and Nigeria fans were ecstatic.

