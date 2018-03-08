A curious little raccoon had to be saved after getting her head stuck in a hole.

A curious little raccoon had to be saved after getting her head stuck in a hole.

Rescuers had to lube this silly raccoon in baby oil after she got her head stuck in a hole

The little cutie was saved by San Francisco Animal Care and Control, an animal shelter in the US city, after the raccoon wedged her noggin in an old generator at City College San Francisco.

Raccoon with head stuck in hole “No-one knows how she got stuck, but we just need to know how to get her out,” Officer Edith of the SFACC told the Press Association. “Because she was in great distress, the responding officer (Officer Ana Keefe) was unable just to pull her out. “We called our vet (Dr Faith Albright) and had her sedate the raccoon.

“Once the raccoon was unconscious, Officer Keefe lubed her up with baby oil and pulled her free.” The raccoon freed Officer Edith, a self proclaimed “protector of all animals” who uses a nom de plume, said the raccoon was brought back to the SFACC shelter where she was examined and determined to be fine.

“We waited for nightfall and then hoofed her back out in the same location so she can go home with a dramatic story to tell,” said Officer Edith. "You're not going to post those anywhere are you?"

"No, no, just documenting the scene is all.

😏" pic.twitter.com/zhc155U6E4 — Officer Edith (@OfficerEdith) March 8, 2018 I'm dying. Poor buddy. This looks like some postwar experiment in cybernetics gone horribly wrong 🤣 — CG. (@missmobtown) March 8, 2018 I imagine that smile is more the result of good tranquilizer drugs and less raccoony relief. — F. Elizabeth Bear (@FElizabethBear) March 8, 2018 What a story it is.

Press Association