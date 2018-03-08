News And Finally

Friday 9 March 2018

Rescuers had to lube this silly raccoon in baby oil after she got her head stuck in a hole

The poor little thing got wedged in an old generator, but she was okay.

The raccoon with its head stuck in the hole
The raccoon with its head stuck in the hole

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A curious little raccoon had to be saved after getting her head stuck in a hole.

The little cutie was saved by San Francisco Animal Care and Control, an animal shelter in the US city, after the raccoon wedged her noggin in an old generator at City College San Francisco.

ipanews_1dbcd208-3446-4e4b-a790-0187e8997ee7_embedded417929
Raccoon with head stuck in hole

“No-one knows how she got stuck, but we just need to know how to get her out,” Officer Edith of the SFACC told the Press Association. “Because she was in great distress, the responding officer (Officer Ana Keefe) was unable just to pull her out.

“We called our vet (Dr Faith Albright) and had her sedate the raccoon.

“Once the raccoon was unconscious, Officer Keefe lubed her up with baby oil and pulled her free.”

ipanews_1dbcd208-3446-4e4b-a790-0187e8997ee7_embedded417925
The raccoon freed

Officer Edith, a self proclaimed “protector of all animals” who uses a nom de plume, said the raccoon was brought back to the SFACC shelter where she was examined and determined to be fine.

“We waited for nightfall and then hoofed her back out in the same location so she can go home with a dramatic story to tell,” said Officer Edith.

What a story it is.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News