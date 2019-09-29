Rescued rare albino hedgehog gets new home

An albino hedgehog found in a back garden has been rescued and transported to a new home.

The hedgehog was named Nic – short for Sonic – after being taken in by Riverside County Department of Animal Services having been found in a backyard of a home in southern California earlier this month.

“Nic” — short for Sonic — has left the building. The hedgehog was reportedly found in a Riverside backyard a little more... Posted by Riverside County Animal Services on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Because hedgehogs are illegal to own in California, Nic stayed with animal services until they could find a suitable new home this week.

Now he has been transferred to a MeoowzResQ, a rescue organisation that specialises in cats but also has a permit to look after exotic animals.

