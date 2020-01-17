A horse was taken on a bus ride in Cardiff after being found loose on a busy road.

Rescued horse taken on a Cardiff bus to be reunited with owners

Police were called at 6.30pm on Thursday to a loose horse, who was then transported by bus to a safe location to be collected by its owner.

Posting about the horse on Twitter, South Wales Police said: “A loose horse on the ‘mane’ A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to ‘stirrup’ a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling ‘foal’ of the law.”

Inc 900



A loose horse on the 'mane' A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law.



It then decided to alight an @Cardiffbus

which was on it's way to the Heath Hostable!



Road now re open.#team1east pic.twitter.com/z7YyMWO1x3 January 16, 2020

Tony Bishop, operations manager at Cardiff Bus, said: “Cardiff Bus worked in partnership with South Wales Police to ensure the safety of the horse and other road users.

“Due to the A48 being such a busy road, the decision was made to transport the horse to a safe location and wait for the owner to come to collect it.

“The horse was accompanied on the five-minute journey to the Heath Park and Ride by the lady who helped to rescue him and was shortly after reunited with its owner.

“It was an eventful night for all involved and thankfully had a very happy ending!”

PA Media