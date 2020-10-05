Reporter who peeled fruit for child on TV hails normalisation of working parents

A tangerine has become the latest unintended prop to pop in a news broadcast (John Stillwell/PA)

A reporter who was peeling a tangerine for a child as she appeared on a TV news broadcast says it is a sign that being a working parent is becoming more accepted.

Anna Holligan featured on a segment on BBC World News comparing the Covid-19 situation in different locations around Europe.

Speaking from the Hague, Ms Holligan updated viewers about the rising infection rate in the Netherlands while attending to a youngster in a cargo bike.

Ok, didnât realise I was actually in vision while peeling a 🍊Covid19 has normalized working parenthood. Live TV request clashed with school run. In the past I might have said no, this time I tried to juggle #workingmum #WFH https://t.co/Zqja2ts8WB — anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) October 5, 2020

After the clip was put online, foreign correspondent Ms Holligan said it was not something she would have felt as comfortable doing before lockdown.

She tweeted: “Ok, didn’t realise I was actually in vision while peeling a (tangerine).

“Covid19 has normalized working parenthood.

“Live TV request clashed with school run.

“In the past I might have said no, this time I tried to juggle #workingmum #WFH.”

The sight of news contributors’ home and professional lives colliding has become increasingly common since lockdown as many are required to juggle the competing demands of parenthood and working life.

Last month, Tory MP Tom Tugendhat was interrupted twice by his children during an interview with Sky News, with his son Adam hoping to play with face paints.

And in July, Dr Clare Wenham’s daughter Scarlett got advice from BBC presenter Christian Fraser about where a picture of a unicorn should go as her mum tried to talk about the effects of local lockdowns.

PA Media