Reporter stunned after mother’s gift makes it onto Messi’s foot against Nigeria

Lionel Messi stunned a reporter after Argentina’s 2-1 win against Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup when he showed him a ribbon on his foot.

The ribbon it seems was given to the Barcelona and Argentina star at some point by journalist Rama Pantorotto’s mother for good luck.

And when Messi revealed he had not only kept it but worn it to one of the most important matches of his career, Pantorotto could not believe his eyes.

After a disappointing start to the tournament in Russia, Messi scored a sensational goal to put Argentina 1-0 up before the two-time world champions secured a place in the last-16 with a 2-1 win.

Was it down to the ribbon? It’s hard to say, but if you were Messi, you’d probably bring it to the next game against France, wouldn’t you?

