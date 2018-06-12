News And Finally

Tuesday 12 June 2018

Remember Pizza Rat? Now a baseball team is honouring him in its name

Welcome the State Island Pizza Rats.

(Staten Island Yankees)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

In 2015, Pizza Rat got his name from being a rat who carried a slice of pizza down the stairs into the New York subway.

The 14-second clip of the rat’s foodie ways went mega viral.

Now the whole glorious Ratatouille moment is being enshrined by baseball team the State Island Yankees, which has changed its name to the Staten Island Pizza Rats.

There’s merchandise to celebrate the rebranding – T-shirts, caps and hoodies – and it’s selling like hot… pizza.

“The hottest merch in baseball is FLYING off the shelves. Grab a slice of the Staten Island Pizza Rats gear today,” the team posted on Twitter.

The Pizza Rats will not have the same longevity as the original clip. Three years on, the film has been viewed more than 10,000,000 times.

The team will turn out as the Pizza Rats for just five home games this season, starting on June 23 against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

They will wear a special uniform to mark the occasion, and if you’re curious about the NYC design with the slice of pizza in the middle – Twitter comes up trumps.

The name change has been a long time coming though. The Staten Island Yankees originally asked fans for suggestions in 2016 and, inspired by Pizza Rat’s viral success, the name won. Overwhelmingly.

“Long gone but not forgotten, we are reviving it on Saturday nights in 2018,” the SI Yankees explained on a new Pizza Rats website.

Two years later, the fans finally have what they want.

