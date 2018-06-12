In 2015, Pizza Rat got his name from being a rat who carried a slice of pizza down the stairs into the New York subway.

Remember Pizza Rat? Now a baseball team is honouring him in its name

The 14-second clip of the rat’s foodie ways went mega viral.

Now the whole glorious Ratatouille moment is being enshrined by baseball team the State Island Yankees, which has changed its name to the Staten Island Pizza Rats. SPECIAL DELIVERY: SI YANKS ➡️ STATEN ISLAND PIZZA RATS on Saturday night home games this season 🍕 🐀 Visit https://t.co/YMn5c29QA8 to place your order! #SIPizzaRats #JoinThePack pic.twitter.com/us7rLfRa8F — StatenIslandYankees (@SIYanks) June 11, 2018 There’s merchandise to celebrate the rebranding – T-shirts, caps and hoodies – and it’s selling like hot… pizza.

“The hottest merch in baseball is FLYING off the shelves. Grab a slice of the Staten Island Pizza Rats gear today,” the team posted on Twitter. First shipment of Staten Island Pizza Rats orders are out for delivery! Get yours while it’s hot!🐀🍕 #SIPizzaRats #JoinThePack https://t.co/cGcE9d41Ji pic.twitter.com/60cg4aQigF — StatenIslandYankees (@SIYanks) June 11, 2018 The hottest merch in baseball is FLYING off the shelves. Grab a slice of the Staten Island Pizza Rats gear today! #SIPizzaRats #SpecialDelivery Thanks @FedEx !🍕 🐀 https://t.co/eUlVUzG8uN pic.twitter.com/9Yyw9ZjkyZ — StatenIslandYankees (@SIYanks) June 12, 2018 The Pizza Rats will not have the same longevity as the original clip. Three years on, the film has been viewed more than 10,000,000 times.

The team will turn out as the Pizza Rats for just five home games this season, starting on June 23 against the Aberdeen IronBirds. They will wear a special uniform to mark the occasion, and if you’re curious about the NYC design with the slice of pizza in the middle – Twitter comes up trumps.

For those who don't get the NYC logo thing for the #SIPizzaRats, its a old #NYC subway token. @SIYanks



I feel old now. pic.twitter.com/TCgzFysYjU — Robert M. Pimpsner (@RPimpsner) June 11, 2018 The name change has been a long time coming though. The Staten Island Yankees originally asked fans for suggestions in 2016 and, inspired by Pizza Rat’s viral success, the name won. Overwhelmingly. “Long gone but not forgotten, we are reviving it on Saturday nights in 2018,” the SI Yankees explained on a new Pizza Rats website.

Two years later, the fans finally have what they want.

