Saturday 10 August 2019

Referee Mike Dean entertains fans with dummy just minutes into 2019/20 season

Dean produced the skill less than 200 seconds into the first early kick-off of the season.

Referee Mike Dean ahead of the VAR decision for Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero’s penalty during the Premier League match at London Stadium (PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Referee Mike Dean has become something of a personality in the Premier League, and he didn’t take long to add to his own legend in the 2019/20 season.

While taking charge of the early kick-off between West Ham and champions Manchester City, the man in the middle saw the ball coming his way from an Oleksandr Zinchenko pass.

With just over three minutes on the clock, Dean showed no signs of summer rust as he skilfully allowed the ball to pass through his legs to Raheem Sterling.

“We’ve always thought Mike Dean would slot beautifully into this Manchester City midfield…” BT Sport’s Twitter account tweeted.

One Twitter user meanwhile replied: “3 minutes into the new season and it’s like he never left” while another added “Trademark Dean that”.

Furthermore, Dean was able to overturn a goal with the use of VAR in his first PL game with the new technology.

A big day for the referee.

