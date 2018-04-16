A referee called players back onto the pitch during half time to award a penalty, in an extraordinary video assistant (VAR) decision in Germany.

A referee called players back onto the pitch during half time to award a penalty, in an extraordinary video assistant (VAR) decision in Germany.

Referee gives penalty during half time in remarkable VAR decision in Germany

Guido Winkmann had already sent the players to their dressing rooms in Mainz’s match at home to Freiburg in the Bundesliga, when he had to call them back out after a handball was spotted on video replays.

"I'm sure that is historic. I've never seen anything like it!"



Unprecedented scenes in Germany as VAR awarded a penalty after the half-time whistle had been blown 😮 pic.twitter.com/WxtEMhaXMJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 16, 2018 The decision ruled that Daniel Brosinski’s cross had been handled by Marc-Oliver Kempf, and Mainz midfielder Pablo de Blasis duly slotted the unexpected opportunity home to make it 1-0. The players then returned to their dressing room before returning for the second half.

The response from fans and pundits to the bizarre VAR decision has generally been pretty scornful. Varcical. https://t.co/tpzxfWRGUz — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 16, 2018 Omg....... shamblesssssss — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 16, 2018 Many fans had concerns about what this could mean we’ll be seeing at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

World cup is gonna be a cracker — Davo (@DaveSpurs99) April 16, 2018 This is the system that they're going to be using at the biggest competition in the world this summer. I despair. — Scott Williams (@scottw90) April 16, 2018 The decision proved to be a boon for Mainz though, with de Blasis capitalising on a goalkeeping error in the 78th minute to complete their 2-0 victory. 🙈



This game has been an emotional rollercoaster... pic.twitter.com/phaAMH4vmP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 16, 2018 The huge victory for means Mainz swapped places with Freiburg, taking their place just one spot above the relegation zone.

Press Association