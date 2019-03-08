Redditors get creative with Galaxy S10 ‘holepunch’ screen

Samsung released its new Galaxy S10 smartphone range on Friday and Redditors have been quick to get creative with the device’s “holepunch” design.

The display for the S10 covers the entire front of the phone, leaving the front-facing camera as a black hole in the otherwise spotless screen.

The display for the new Galaxy S10 phones from Samsung extend to the edge of the screen, leaving a ‘hole’ for the camera. (Credit: PA)

Designers quickly set up a new place to pool their ideas and the best can be found on /r/S10wallpapers.

A solar eclipse image was one of the most popular.

And Disney got the S10 treatment.

Star Wars-themed wallpapers also featured prominently.

The bigger 10+ model features a double camera, meaning designers had to think laterally about what images could fit around the space.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made an appearance.

As did Bender the robot from Futurama.

And the robot helmets for dance music duo Daft Punk.

More than 9,000 people had subscribed to /r/S10wallpapers by Friday, with hundreds of other designs submitted for people to try out on their new devices.

Press Association