Red panda found safe after escape from Belfast Zoo
Police said the animal had taken a ‘surprise vacation’.
A red panda which escaped from a zoo in Belfast has been found safe and well.
Police said it went missing on Sunday and was believed to be “taking in the sights of beautiful Glengormley”.
Residents living nearby helped Belfast Zoo staff locate the animal on Monday.
A Belfast City Council spokeswoman said: “We are pleased to report that the red panda which escaped from its enclosure at Belfast Zoo on Sunday has been located.
“It is safe and well and has been returned to the zoo.”
The search had continued from Sunday into Monday, the panda was first sighted at around 5.30pm.
The spokeswoman added: “Local residents had been asked to report any sightings immediately to Belfast Zoo and we are grateful to members of the public who assisted with the search.”
View this post on Instagram
🚨WE ARE CELEBRATING THE BIRTH OF ENDANGERED RED PANDA CUBS!🚨 The pair were born to parents, Chris and Vixen on 19 June 2018. Red panda cubs are born blind and develop quite slowly. They therefore spend the first few months in the den. It is for this reason that, despite being born back in June, the twins have only recently started to venture outside. Red panda are native to the Himalayas in Bhutan, Southern China, Pakistan, India, Laos, Nepal and Burma. However, red panda numbers are declining dramatically due to habitat loss and illegal hunting for their fur, in particular their long bushy tail which is highly prized as a good luck charm for Chinese newlyweds. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature believes that the red panda is facing a very high risk of extinction. Find out more about our colourful new arrivals on our website! #belfastzoo #zoo #ourzoo #thezoo #belfast #northernireland #animal #animals #wildlife #redpanda #conservation #endangered #animalbabies #babyanimals #twins #twinning
Two panda cubs were born at the zoo in June last year but only started to venture outside towards the end of 2018.
Police searching for the animal had warned motorists to be vigilant as “our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code”.
According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the red panda is facing a very high risk of extinction due to habitat loss and illegal hunting.
Red pandas are mainly active from dusk to dawn and often sleep in high trees during the day.
They have a distinctive red fur and long bushy tail, and are slightly larger than a domestic cat.
They feed mainly on bamboo but also fruit, eggs, small birds and insects.
Belfast Zoo is home to four red pandas.
Press Association