Record set for world’s longest Wotsit

A Wotsit measuring 10.66 metres (35ft) has broken the world record for the longest puffed corn snack on the planet.

The snack took a team of eight two hours and 29 minutes to create at the Walkers factory in Leicester.

Walkers spokesman Wayne Rowland said: “When the team called me up and suggested this I couldn’t believe it … it’s not often you get briefed to make the world’s biggest Wotsit.

“We’re going to get it mounted and display it on the wall at the factory!”

To land the world record title, the snack had to be at least 10 metres long, yet stay the same width as a normal Wotsit Giant.

The crisp, which is equivalent in length to 164 regular Wotsits Giants, had to be baked by hand as it was too large to fit into the factory’s ovens.

Paulina Sapinska, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said: “We’ve seen a lot of size-inspired food entries and attempts before but never have we seen anything quite like this.

“It’s not every day you see six people having to hold up a single snack.”

PA Media