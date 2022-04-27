Record breaking 5ft 11ins bottle of whisky to go under the hammer

The world’s largest bottle of Scotch whisky – taller than most men and filled with a record breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan – is to go under the hammer.

When it goes on sale at Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull next month, containing the equivalent of 444 standard bottles, it is hoped The Intrepid will smash through the 1.9-million dollars (£1.5 million) mark and become the most expensive ever sold.

Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the auction, said: “I’m sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by the record-breaking bottling standing at an incredible 5ft 11ins tall.

The Intrepid is an elegant whisky, with subtle complexity. Its pale hue implies second or third fill casks, which has prevented the flavour being dominated by wood extractives. Charles MacLean

“Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history. They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world’s best distilleries, The Macallan.”

The Intrepid was officially certified by Guinness World Records when it was bottled last year, and auctioneers said any amount the sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25% will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

Charles MacLean, one of Scotland’s leading whisky experts and Master of the Quaich, said: “The Intrepid is an elegant whisky, with subtle complexity.

“Its pale hue implies second or third fill casks, which has prevented the flavour being dominated by wood extractives.

“Intriguing and easy to enjoy straight – with (many) friends – on any occasion.”

After maturing in two sister casks in Macallan’s Speyside warehouse for 32 years, the exclusive liquid was bottled last year by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, one of the leading independent whisky bottling companies.

A small number of sets were also produced, each a collection of 12 bottles, filled with the remaining 32-year-old Macallan whisky from the same casks used to fill the record-breaking bottle.

Each set includes a replica of the main bottle design along with individual versions dedicated to each of the explorers associated with the project.

The entire Intrepid Collection, led by the 311-litre bottle, will be auctioned on May 25 starting at noon.

It was named The Intrepid in honour of the drive and record-breaking achievements of 11 of the world’s most pioneering explorers who are featured on the bottle, its makers said.

These include Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Jamie Ramsay and Karen Darke.

Daniel Monk, founder of The Intrepid Project, said: “The Intrepid could only have been made possible by the explorers and their commitment.

“They showed unquestionable personal drive and through the auction we will support a wide ranging group of charities with significance to the explorers.

“This will become part of The Intrepid’s legacy and leave a lasting impact.”