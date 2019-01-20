‘Real-life Iron Man’ takes on Royal Marines assault course with jet suit

A former Royal Marine nicknamed the “real-life Iron Man” has taken on an assault course devised by his ex-colleagues in a jet suit he invented.

Richard Browning, chief executive of Gravity Industries, flew the company’s 1,000 brake horsepower jet suit around the infamous bottom field assault course at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon.

Mr Browning, 39, can be seen effortlessly flying over and around some of the assault course’s obstacles, which are used for fitness training.

📺 Watch what happened when the real-life #IronMan faced up to his former @RoyalMarines colleagues by tackling their tough commando assault course... with a jet suit! @takeongravity



Find out more: https://t.co/EV5GxS5GHP pic.twitter.com/DZW8GihbUc — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) January 19, 2019

The Gravity Industries jet suit took Mr Browning two years to develop and is capable of speeds of over 50mph.

“Royal Marines are sometimes called ‘supermen’ for their achievements, but even we stop short at the ability to fly,” said Royal Marines Captain Oliver Mason.

“Watching Richard float, fly and hover around the assault course was a very impressive, surreal experience.

“Imagine what we could do with these suits on the battlefield – although Royal Marines pride themselves on being stealthy and one thing the jet pack isn’t is quiet.”

Mr Browning said it was “an absolute honour” to be invited to use the suit on the course on “a day I won’t ever forget”.

Colonel Mike Tanner said: “I was delighted to welcome Richard and his Gravity team to test his latest jet suit on our assault course.

“His endeavour to create this jet suit over two years is emblematic of the commando mindset. I think it’s fair to say we all wanted a go!”

