Read this amazing backwards poem by a dyslexic 10-year-old school child
The verse struck a chord on Twitter, where it has been liked more than 100,000 times after being shared by the pupil’s teacher.
A poem written by a 10-year-old has warmed hearts online for its poignant double meaning and insight into the treatment of people with dyslexia.
Teacher Jane Broadis shared the verse, known as a palindrome for having different interpretations depending on which way it is read, on Twitter on Wednesday night and it has been liked more than 100,000 times since.
Sharing a picture of the poem, she wrote: “Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10 year olds.
“Please share – I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher?”
Today in Y6 we looked at poems that could be read forwards & backwards. I was stunned by this one written by one of my 10 year olds. Please share - I would love her work to be appreciated further afield. I wonder if it could even find a publisher? pic.twitter.com/tmEQpiRrhq— Jane Broadis (@Jb5Jane) February 27, 2019
The poem reads:
“I am stupid.
Nobody should ever say
I have a talent for words
“I was meant to be great.
That is wrong
I am a failure
“Nobody could ever convince me to think that
I can make it in life.”
While the poem may seem full of self-doubt and hardship on a first read, it is a rallying cry of hope and confidence read in reverse.
Hundreds of people responded on Twitter to praise the work.
“It has already been published. It has earned a readership and utter respect, in one splendid tweet. Huge achievement,” wrote one user.
It has already been published. It has earned a readership and utter respect, in one splendid tweet. Huge achievement.@Jb5Jane https://t.co/6KVFjBP8AV— James Ember (@jimissalty) February 27, 2019
Some enjoyed how much the words meant for those who are dyslexic themselves.
“As someone with dyslexia and then having to fight for my daughter’s diagnosis, I love this poem,” wrote one tweeter.
As someone with dyslexia and then having to fight for my daughter’s diagnosis, I love this poem.— Veronica Hosking (@HoskingPoet) February 28, 2019
Others praised Ms Broadis’s achievements as a teacher.
“That’s brilliant. You sound like a great teacher too. The encouragement and confidence you give her now, she will remember for the rest of her life,” wrote another Twitter user.
That's brilliant. You sound like a great teacher too. The encouragement and confidence you give her now, she will remember for the rest of her life.— Toby larone (@tobylarone1) February 27, 2019
Ms Broadis and the school have not responded to requests for comment.
Press Association