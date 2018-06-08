News And Finally

Friday 8 June 2018

Rare baby rhino born at Chester Zoo given adorable name

One-month-old rhino calf at Chester Zoo has finally been given a name.

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

A greater one-horned rhino calf at Chester Zoo has been named by his keepers.

After bonding with him and watching his personality, keepers decided to name the rare one-month old Akeno.

The name is of Asian origin and means “beautiful sunrise”.

Posting the announcement on Facebook, Chester Zoo said: “He’s bolshie. He’s cheeky. He’s quite the handful for mum.”

Along with his new name, zookeepers posted a cute video of Akeno playing with his mum, which now has more than 7,000 views.

Akeno is only the second greater one-horned rhino to be born at the zoo, as part of an endangered species breeding programme.

