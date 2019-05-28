News And Finally

Tuesday 28 May 2019

Rare all-white panda caught on camera in China

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

An all-white giant panda at the Wolong Nature Reserve in China (Wolong National Nature Reserve via AP)
An all-white giant panda at the Wolong Nature Reserve in China (Wolong National Nature Reserve via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for what a Chinese nature reserve says is the first time.

Wolong National Nature Reserve released a photo showing the panda as it crossed through a verdant forest in south-western China.

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The reserve, citing experts, said the albino panda is about one to two years old.

It was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda’s movement as it passed by in early April.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News