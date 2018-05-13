Rangers’ 5-5 final game of the season was basically a tribute to Steven Gerrard

Dubbed “Hibstanbul” by some, Rangers found themselves 3-0 down against Hibernian during their final league game, much as Liverpool found themselves 3-0 down against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, before coming back to win.

And the similarities didn’t end there. Rangers emulated Gerrard’s Liverpool by levelling the score at 3-3 in no time at all. In fact, they went into half-time level and took the lead just minutes after the restart.

22' Hibs 3-0 Rangers

54' Hibs 3-4 Rangers



Hibstanbul is on the cards 😱



📺 BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/J8UejvMd9Q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2018

The game ended 5-5 after a late equaliser from the home side, who needed a six-goal winning margin to overtake their opponents, but were pleased with the hard-earned point nonetheless.