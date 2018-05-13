Rangers’ 5-5 final game of the season was basically a tribute to Steven Gerrard
He’ll fit right in by the look of things.
A welcome party would seem a little much for a new manager, but Rangers’ 5-5 draw against Hibernian might as well have been a tribute to incoming boss Steven Gerrard.
Dubbed “Hibstanbul” by some, Rangers found themselves 3-0 down against Hibernian during their final league game, much as Liverpool found themselves 3-0 down against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, before coming back to win.
And the similarities didn’t end there. Rangers emulated Gerrard’s Liverpool by levelling the score at 3-3 in no time at all. In fact, they went into half-time level and took the lead just minutes after the restart.
22' Hibs 3-0 Rangers— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2018
54' Hibs 3-4 Rangers
Hibstanbul is on the cards 😱
📺 BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/J8UejvMd9Q
The game ended 5-5 after a late equaliser from the home side, who needed a six-goal winning margin to overtake their opponents, but were pleased with the hard-earned point nonetheless.
Look at Neil Lennon! 😂😂😂— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 13, 2018
He runs on the pitch to celebrate Hibs' late equaliser!
5-5 😱 pic.twitter.com/QncG4Wwjlp
.@btsportfootball Scottish Football at its best on BT Sport👏👏👏👏👏 We may not have the money but we have the product...Hibs 5-5 Rangers⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Well done to Aberdeen on 2nd place🏆— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 13, 2018
That sort of dramatic game will suit Gerrard very nicely, after a playing career which included more than its fair share of absorbing games.
Steven Gerrard will love watching this from Rangers.— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 13, 2018
He’s all about the three-goal comebacks... #Hibstanbul pic.twitter.com/cB1qDkj5Np
22 mins: Hibs 3-0 Rangers— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 13, 2018
40 mins: Hibs 3-3 Rangers
Rangers seems like the perfect fit for Steven Gerrard... pic.twitter.com/EUE60DC9sR
In fact, the 5-5 draw in the Scottish Premiership took place 12 years to the day since the England midfielder scored a 90th minute equaliser to make it 3-3 in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham.
Remember when Steven Gerrard did this? 😱#OnThisDay #LFC pic.twitter.com/iOVvKeCTcw— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 13, 2018
It was meant to be.
Press Association