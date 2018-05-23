It seems this year’s GCSE exams are heavily culinary-themed, with one fruit being the latest food to bamboozle students.

Radioactive bananas are this week’s GCSE exam food of choice

Last week, it was boiled carrots in the AQA English test. This week? Bananas took centre stage in AQA Physics.

Swear #aqascience are tryna get more people doing food tech. First eggs n potatoes then kitchen worktop n kettles #aqaphysics — OwenCharneyy (@ItzPolars) May 23, 2018 Even more confusingly, it appears the bananas were being used as a unit of measurement – for radiation. Me: works really hard to learn the physics spec

Aqa: why should we measure radiation in bananas ???????🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️#aqaphysics — Hannah Jones (@Hannahjones987) May 23, 2018 Out of all things, u decide to test me on banana radiation???🙃 #AQAPhysics — crust (@nglthispeng) May 23, 2018 Students were asked about why sieverts, a unit of measurement for a dose of radiation, should be changed to the banana equivalent dose – an informal measurement of radiation exposure.

Another cause for concern was the case of the magnesium atom. It appears students were asked to work out its radius using measurements in Figure 2…which apparently were not there. Some were left wondering whether they had walked into a maths exam.

#AQAPhysics Was it just me who shaded the bar graphs in to buy time?? — Jade (@THEBLUESJADE) May 23, 2018 Anyone else pass the time by shading in the bar graph? #AQAPhysics — Grace Charnley (@GraceCharnley3) May 23, 2018 Any takers here with the correct answers? Help your peers out.

Press Association