Radioactive bananas are this week’s GCSE exam food of choice
It’s the natural next step after boiled carrot-gate.
It seems this year’s GCSE exams are heavily culinary-themed, with one fruit being the latest food to bamboozle students.
Last week, it was boiled carrots in the AQA English test. This week? Bananas took centre stage in AQA Physics.
Swear #aqascience are tryna get more people doing food tech. First eggs n potatoes then kitchen worktop n kettles #aqaphysics— OwenCharneyy (@ItzPolars) May 23, 2018
Even more confusingly, it appears the bananas were being used as a unit of measurement – for radiation.
Me: works really hard to learn the physics spec— Hannah Jones (@Hannahjones987) May 23, 2018
Aqa: why should we measure radiation in bananas ???????🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️#aqaphysics
Out of all things, u decide to test me on banana radiation???🙃 #AQAPhysics— crust (@nglthispeng) May 23, 2018
Students were asked about why sieverts, a unit of measurement for a dose of radiation, should be changed to the banana equivalent dose – an informal measurement of radiation exposure.
Understandably, a few of the nation’s Year 11 students felt somewhat cheated, and turned to Twitter to find kindred souls.
i'm more disappointed that i didn't know Banana Equivalent Dosage was a real thing than i am about it being a question #AQAPhysics #GCSEs2018 pic.twitter.com/Pp7AwYY2TB— abigail🌼 (@aesthekilljoy) May 23, 2018
this is what aqa were warning us about #AQAPhysics #GCSEs2018 pic.twitter.com/kI0hLobWTu— connie (@connievipulis) May 23, 2018
how AQA probably felt throwing in a suggest question on bananas🤷🏽♀️ #AQAPhysics #GCSEs2018 #aqaphysics triple pic.twitter.com/F9W9mNLd7p— Morgan (@MorganGilchrist) May 23, 2018
AQA giving us questions about bananas instead of actual physics #aqaphysics pic.twitter.com/CNdFMpJimt— Amelia (@amelia_graham02) May 23, 2018
aqa :— ams | gcses :,( (@amybroadfootx) May 23, 2018
*asks all these maths questions which idk the answers to*
*asks me the speed of air*
also aqa :
why should we use banana equivalent dose to show radiation to the public ??
#AQAPhysics pic.twitter.com/HmRyetKa0N
But it seems the students’ worries did not end there.
Another cause for concern was the case of the magnesium atom. It appears students were asked to work out its radius using measurements in Figure 2…which apparently were not there.
Some were left wondering whether they had walked into a maths exam.
Loooook I get that physics will have more maths in it but why couldn’t they throw in more equation questions instead of the radius of a magnesium atom #AQAPhysics— e saw IW and is a mess (@peterquuill) May 23, 2018
#AQAphysics— Ailsa (@Elsamc_) May 23, 2018
Me: you can't work out the radius of a magnesium atom without measurements??
AQA: pic.twitter.com/thquqk5idt
me going through the #AQAphysics paper and seeing the radius of a magnesium atom question #GCSEs2018 pic.twitter.com/9BljzJgeW9— donovan (@Pizza_Worshiper) May 23, 2018
Trying to work out the radius of the magnesium atom from the measurements in figure B that aren’t there #AQAPhysics pic.twitter.com/aC1Akrhlpr— Hollie 🥀 (@HollieSackett) May 23, 2018
#AQAPhysics #GCSEs2018— alice mccausland (@alicemcc_) May 23, 2018
teacher: "all the hard questions will be at the end of the paper"
AQA question 1: calculate the radius of the magnesium atom
me: pic.twitter.com/PWFAmfewYv
Meanwhile for others, it was the comfort of an unshaded bar chart which brought them in from the cold reality of the exam.
You can get points for colouring skills, right?
#AQAPhysics Was it just me who shaded the bar graphs in to buy time??— Jade (@THEBLUESJADE) May 23, 2018
Anyone else pass the time by shading in the bar graph? #AQAPhysics— Grace Charnley (@GraceCharnley3) May 23, 2018
Any takers here with the correct answers? Help your peers out.
Press Association