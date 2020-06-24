Radio presenter raises seven ‘caterpillar children’ found in Tesco broccoli

A radio presenter found himself raising seven “caterpillar children” after discovering the green stowaways in several heads of Tesco broccoli.

Sam Darlaston, 27, who lives in London, went to cook his “favourite vegetable” for dinner one evening when he discovered a small caterpillar hidden inside.

The Kiss FM presenter decided to keep it as a pet before asking his friend to buy him some fresh broccoli.

Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! Theyâre really nice and weâve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars😳🐛 pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

However, when his friend returned, they discovered a further five insects hidden in the latest vegetable.

A third attempt at buying broccoli revealed a seventh – and final – bug, which was transferred into a box in the living room, alongside the others.

Several of the caterpillars, named Broc, Ollie, Cedric, Carlos, Croc, Janine, and Slim Eric, have now evolved into butterflies, with four still cocooned.

Mr Darlaston said: “I didn’t think they would survive if I put them outside straight away.

Day 3, and weâve got our first caterpillar romance story. Janine and Slim Eric nap together, eat together, and occasionally dance together 🐛 pic.twitter.com/t883KOVgi0 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 13, 2020

“I read that caterpillars only eat their host plant and I didn’t have any broccoli in the garden. So I thought, the best bet is to keep them with some broccoli and they can leave when they’re older.”

After researching that it would be safe to release the Spanish white cabbage butterflies in the UK, Sam created a small ecosystem in his living room.

However, the paper-lid resulted in several of the bugs escaping into the house, with one cocooning around a scented vanilla stick and another underneath a candle holder.

Mr Darlaston said: “The first one, within three days he was a cocoon, but the last one took around eight days. But I almost fast-tracked them because I gave them unlimited food.

“Three of them got out and were in the lounge. You’re not meant to move them once they’re cocooned, so one is just in the lounge.

“My housemates have just embraced it and now come and check how they are.

Hi Sam, thanks for letting us know. Really sorry to hear this. Can you please DM me with your email address, the store purchased from and images of the broccoli packaging? I'd like to make sure we can get this fully logged for you. Thanks, Rebekah https://t.co/py5Z991Bme — Tesco (@Tesco) June 11, 2020

“They were alright with it, they were just like, ‘that’s how lockdown is going then, we now keep caterpillars’.”

After tagging Tesco in the thread, they refunded him £1.10 for two of the heads of broccoli and said they would log the incident.

However, Mr Darlaston said: “It’s natural, isn’t it? It means they’re not using too many pesticides which is a good thing.”

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

PA Media