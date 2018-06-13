Raccoon safely trapped after 25-storey tower climb
The creature caused a social media sensation when it scaled the UBS Tower in Minnesota.
A raccoon that became an internet sensation by climbing a 25-storey office tower in Minnesota has been safely trapped and will be released.
The forest creature was caught in a live trap on top of the UBS Tower in St Paul early on Wednesday, said Chelsey DeMers, assistant general manager of the company Wildlife Management Services.
She said the animal is in good condition and is eating.
A company technician is expected to set the animal free at a site yet to be determined.
The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower on Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its climb was livestreamed.
Nearby Minnesota Public Radio, which followed its climb, branded it #mprraccoon.
Press Association