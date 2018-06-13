News And Finally

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Raccoon safely trapped after 25-storey tower climb

The creature caused a social media sensation when it scaled the UBS Tower in Minnesota.

The creature will be set free later (AP)
The creature will be set free later (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A raccoon that became an internet sensation by climbing a 25-storey office tower in Minnesota has been safely trapped and will be released.

The forest creature was caught in a live trap on top of the UBS Tower in St Paul early on Wednesday, said Chelsey DeMers, assistant general manager of the company Wildlife Management Services.

ipanews_6c7c7d97-a004-4fab-89a1-215402785cb3_embedded236971631
The raccoon has a rest as it nears the summit (AP)

She said the animal is in good condition and is eating.

A company technician is expected to set the animal free at a site yet to be determined.

ipanews_6c7c7d97-a004-4fab-89a1-215402785cb3_embedded236969316
The creature scurries up the UBS Tower in St Paul (AP)

The raccoon’s adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower on Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its climb was livestreamed.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio, which followed its climb, branded it #mprraccoon.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News