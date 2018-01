Quiz: How much do you remember from January transfer windows gone by?

Independent.ie

The mid-season transfer window has been known to disappoint and astound in equal measure, but how much do you remember of the controversial window’s history?

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/quiz-how-much-do-you-remember-from-january-transfer-windows-gone-by-36504672.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36504671.ece/87678/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_40f82c8a-4a0e-48de-bc42-61d5f36171e9_1