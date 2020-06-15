‘Quite a spectacle’ as rainbows and lightning coincide

Rainbows and lightning were caught simultaneously in a “powerful” weather phenomenon on Saturday.

Social media users have posted unusual photos of rainbows and lightning occurring at the same time as the UK experienced thundery showers.

Matt Lougher spotted the rainbow and lightning over Coventry, and described the sight as “powerful stuff”.

I was just minding my own business with a @Purityale UBU and saw this out the window... powerful stuff! #Thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/BUkl7qLL5x — Crazy Panda Pubs (@CrazyPandaPubs) June 13, 2020

James Mobbs, who spotted the phenomenon over Warwickshire on Saturday night, said it was “quite a spectacle”.

A rainbow with dash of lightning... never seen that combo before!



CC @MetMattTaylor pic.twitter.com/kEXAvpujDs — James Mobbs (@jamesmobbs) June 13, 2020

A spokesman for the Met Office said the rainbows and lighting occurred “simply because enough direct sun managed to hit the rainfall during a thunderstorm to create a partial rainbow”.

The spokesman added: “There are thundery showers forecast in parts of the UK through this week.”

PA Media