Quiet kennels could keep dogs relaxed during fireworks

Ford has designed a noise-cancelling kennel for dogs to ease the stress created by fireworks displays celebrating the New Year.

The quiet kennel uses similar noise-cancelling technology found in cars and headphones but remains a concept for the moment.

Microphones inside the prototype detect the sound of fireworks and transmit opposing frequencies from built-in speakers inside the kennel, reducing the loud bangs on the outside.

“Many animals find fireworks scary – and compared to people, dogs can hear things that are four times further away and across a much wider range of frequencies,” said Graeme Hall, aka the Dogfather, one of the UK’s most recognised names in dog training.

“Preparing in advance of firework displays is the key – and part of that is to identify a place where your pets feel safe and happy.”

The idea is the first in a series of Ford initiatives called Interventions, which look at ways to use its automotive technology to solve everyday problems.

In the last five years, animal welfare charity RSPCA said it has received 2,300 calls from concerned owners about fireworks.

The charity is campaigning for a restriction on the private use of fireworks to certain days of the year and a reduction in the decibel levels.

