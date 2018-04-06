A quick-thinking police officer used a computer cable and a decorative arrow to save the life of a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg.

A quick-thinking police officer used a computer cable and a decorative arrow to save the life of a man who accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Quick-thinking cop uses computer cable and decorative arrow to save man’s life

Roy Sanchez fashioned a makeshift tourniquet out of items to hand after he arrived at the victim’s home and found him bleeding profusely.

Sanchez, a state trooper in New Jersey, US, was dispatched to a home in Warren County on April 4 due to a report of an accidental shooting. Troopers use Makeshift Tourniquet to Save Man As Troopers, we must rely on our training and experience to make... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Thursday, April 5, 2018 “Trooper Sanchez radioed to dispatch requesting advanced life support but knew he had to tend to the victim’s heavily bleeding leg by applying a tourniquet.

“Using a nearby computer cable and a decorative arrow, which was hanging on the wall, Trooper Sanchez created a makeshift tourniquet to apply to the victim’s leg,” New Jersey State Police explained in a Facebook post. He was then joined by colleagues Troopers Aaron Coleman and Michael Butler who helped to care for the man.

When medics arrived they used Quick Clot gauze to help stop the bleeding and a second tourniquet before he was transferred to hospital. State Police say the man is in a stable condition at a hospital.

The police praised all the officers, adding: “As Troopers, we must rely on our training and experience to make split-second decisions.”

Press Association