Queen hails England’s Euro 2022 win as ‘inspiration for girls and women’

The Queen has hailed the Lionesses’ historic Euro 2022 win as “an inspiration for girls and women” across the nation.

England won the European Women’s Football Championships as they were cheered on by the Duke of Cambridge and an 87,000-strong crowd at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The team beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Following their triumph, the Queen praised the team, saying their “success goes far beyond the trophy”.

She said in a statement: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

“However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

England are also expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

The record of nine million was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the US in the 2019 World Cup, according to ratings organisation Barb.

Those in the crowd at Wembley included the Duke of Cambridge and Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who watched the match from home with his children Wilfred and Romy, praised the team on their “stunning” victory.

He said in a tweet: “Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses.

“Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team.

“Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph.”

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak tweeted a photograph of himself cheering on the team and said the Lionesses had “won the hearts” of the country.

The former chancellor wrote: “Huge congratulations to the @Lionesses on their Euros win.

“They haven’t just won the tournament they’ve won the hearts of the whole country.

“What a great day to be an England fan.”