Puddles the fishing cat kitten tentatively playing in a puddle is adorably apt

The little feline was presented with a tray of water by his keepers at Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens and, after a nervous first few steps, took to it like a charm.

While most cats don’t like water, fishing cats like Puddles are completely comfortable in the splash zone! 💦 Our little... Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 17, 2018

At only one and a half months old, Puddles has been a rare boon for the endangered species since his birth by cesarean on March 31 – the first birth of his kind at the zoo since 1997.

Puddles is the offspring of 11-year-old Miri and three-year-old Boon, but after Miri did not naturally take to motherhood he had to be hand-reared by keepers at the zoo.