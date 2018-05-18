Puddles the fishing cat kitten tentatively playing in a puddle is adorably apt
This little kitten is becoming a social media star.
Most cats don’t like water, but when you’re a fishing cat kitten called Puddles it just wouldn’t be right if you didn’t like getting your paws wet.
The little feline was presented with a tray of water by his keepers at Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens and, after a nervous first few steps, took to it like a charm.
While most cats don’t like water, fishing cats like Puddles are completely comfortable in the splash zone! 💦 Our little...Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Thursday, May 17, 2018
At only one and a half months old, Puddles has been a rare boon for the endangered species since his birth by cesarean on March 31 – the first birth of his kind at the zoo since 1997.
Puddles is the offspring of 11-year-old Miri and three-year-old Boon, but after Miri did not naturally take to motherhood he had to be hand-reared by keepers at the zoo.
After 6 weeks of being cared for at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital, Puddles has been moved to his home in Cat...Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Puddles has been a hit on social media and his name was voted upon by thousands of the public.
What a catch! 🐟 If you haven't heard the news, our fishing cat kitten's name is Puddles! Look out for more updates...Posted by Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 12, 2018
Fishing cats are native to India and Indonesia and have been found across south and south-east Asia.
Puddles’ birth is part of a breeding effort to protect the species, which is under threat due to habitat destruction, hunting and the exotic pet trade.
