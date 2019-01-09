Public told to stop eating fried chicken spilled on road by lorry

US police have warned members of the public not to eat chicken tenders which spilled on to a highway after a lorry overturned.

Motorists had been stopping to pick up the fried chicken treats, which were scattered when an 18-wheeled vehicle tipped over on Alabama’s Highway 35, but were later told it was “unsafe” and a criminal offence.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT| The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken... Posted by Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency - Alabama on Sunday, January 6, 2019

In a widely shared Facebook post, the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said: “The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that no-one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18-wheeler accident last night on Highway 35.

“You’re creating a traffic hazard! It’s a crime to impede the flow of traffic.

“Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume.”

UPDATE| ROADWAY HAS BEEN CLEARED AND REOPENED.. Alabama Highway 35 north of Highway 273 will be shutdown for an extended period of time due to an overturned 18 wheeler. Please avoid the area. Posted by Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency - Alabama on Saturday, January 5, 2019

The public notice was met with mockery by many on social media.

“The fact that you have to post this is killin me” wrote one Facebook user, while another said: “So, the 5 second rule doesn’t apply to this?”

Others appeared interested in visiting the chicken spillage, saying: “What mile marker is this at? Asking for a friend.”

(Aonip/Getty Images)

Another simply wrote: “Salmonella for you!”

The Cherokee authority later said the scene had been cleaned and the road reopened.

Press Association