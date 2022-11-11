| 16.1°C Dublin

Public invited to view ‘spectacular’ outdoor light show at Sandringham

The after-dark winter light trail Luminate Sandringham has returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year.

By Lottie Kilraine, PA

The British public have been invited to see a “spectacular” mile-long outdoor light trail at one of the King’s Royal estates.

Luminate Sandringham kicked off on Friday as the after-dark winter light show returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year running.

Visitors have been invited to indulge in festive food, toast marshmallows by the fire pits and stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland until Sunday December 18.

The Henry Chipperfield 1906 Vintage Fairground has also returned to the royal estate with classic rides including the helter skelter, a vintage carousel, chair’o’planes, and the chance to view the illuminations from above on the Ferris wheel.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy