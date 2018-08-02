News And Finally

Thursday 2 August 2018

Psst! Hey kid! This new meme promises to spill people’s most important secrets

Newest meme on the block gets your attention with a “psst! hey kid!” before spilling all.

(Milkos/Getty Images)
(Milkos/Getty Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Another day, another fresh new meme to entertain the masses on Twitter.

The newest one to grace our timelines sees a little character made of punctuation marks lean out from behind a wall and speak its best truths and secrets.

Here are nine of the best examples, which promise to share social media users’ most important secrets.

Secret Orange Is The New Black GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. Let’s start with an unpopular secret.

Its Very Bleak Alex Karpovsky GIF by Girls on HBO - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. This person used the meme to fight for vaccination.

Jennifer Aniston Applause GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Someone chose a very wholesome truth.

Zach Galifianakis Thank You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. This person used Twitter to slam Twitter.

The Wire Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The meme can make some valid points.

Keep It Real Love And Hip Hop GIF by VH1 - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. This new meme revealed inclusive truths.

The Office Agree GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The memes got pretty meta at this point.

Chris Rock What GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. This person encouraged users to work their hardest.

Good Job GIF by HRVY - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lastly, this person revealed the key to a good life.

Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News