Another day, another fresh new meme to entertain the masses on Twitter.

Psst! Hey kid! This new meme promises to spill people’s most important secrets

The newest one to grace our timelines sees a little character made of punctuation marks lean out from behind a wall and speak its best truths and secrets.

Here are nine of the best examples, which promise to share social media users’ most important secrets.

1. Let’s start with an unpopular secret.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) The stock market

┳┻|⊂ﾉ isn’t “the economy”

┻┳| and it’s going up

┳┻| because your wages

┻┳| never do

┳┻| — Utah's CD4 Coalition (@CD4Coalition) August 2, 2018

2. This person used the meme to fight for vaccination.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) #Vaccines don’t

┳┻|⊂ﾉ cause autism.

┻┳| Even if they did,

┳┻| that’s better than

┻┳| dying of smallpox.

┳┻| — Jono Caddy (@JonoCaddy) August 2, 2018

3. Someone chose a very wholesome truth.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) You’re doing great!

┳┻|⊂ﾉ Please take a break

┻┳| if you need one. I’m

┳┻| rooting for you.

┻┳|

┳┻| — Hailey (@CsmicSnwCryptid) August 1, 2018

4. This person used Twitter to slam Twitter.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) Twitter isn't representative

┳┻|⊂ﾉ of what is happening,

┻┳| nor important, to people

┳┻| in the wider world

┻┳|

┳┻| — Ian Bond (@IanBondLaw) August 2, 2018

5. The meme can make some valid points.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) Nice

┳┻|⊂ﾉ is different than

┻┳| Good

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| — Jason SweetTooth (@J_SweetTooth) August 2, 2018

6. This new meme revealed inclusive truths.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) “Tolerating” gay people

┳┻|⊂ﾉ Is not the same as

┻┳| Supporting them and

┳┻| It means you’re

┻┳| Homophobic

┳┻| — Josh 🏳️‍🌈 (@M_C_Joshua) August 2, 2018

7. The memes got pretty meta at this point.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) If you or a loved one

┳┻|⊂ﾉ has been diagnosed

┻┳| with mesothelioma you

┳┻| may be entitled to

┻┳| financial compensation

┳┻| — Boofin in my Basket 😎🗑🌬🍑 (@misnerjarrod) August 2, 2018

8. This person encouraged users to work their hardest.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| Psst, hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _. When youre old enough to

┻┳| •.•) work make your Mom &

┳┻|⊂ﾉ Dad proud.

┻┳| Actually do your job.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| — Flagrant Violations (@flagrantwrongs) August 2, 2018

9. Lastly, this person revealed the key to a good life.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| psst! hey kid!

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) The answer to a happy

┳┻|⊂ﾉ life is to have a meme

┻┳| bank. Otherwise, life

┳┻| would be meaningless.

┻┳| Remember. It's 42

┳┻| — Not Bruce Wayne (@BatmanSeremban) August 2, 2018

Press Association