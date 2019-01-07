A man attempting to cross from Malaysia into Singapore was found by immigration officials to be carrying four kittens in a bulge in his trousers.

Prominent bulge in man’s trousers found to contain four smuggled kittens

According to the Immigration And Checkpoints Authority, officers’ suspicions were raised when they heard meowing sounds coming from the man’s crotch during the encounter on January 2.

In a post on Facebook, the authority wrote: “ICA officers detected four live kittens concealed in the pants of a 45-year-old male Singaporean in a Singapore-registered car at Tuas Checkpoint.

Trying to get past fur-midable officers? Impawsible. On 2 Jan, ICA officers detected four live kittens concealed in the... Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Friday, January 4, 2019

“Officers were prompted to conduct further checks when they heard ‘meowing’ sounds coming from a bulge in his pants. The case was referred to Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) for investigation.

“The kittens are now under the care and quarantine of AVA.”

According to the post, anyone attempting to smuggle animals into Singapore could face up to a year in prison and a $10,000 (£5,780) fine.

