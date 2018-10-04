News And Finally

Thursday 4 October 2018

President sends alert message to American phones – and reactions are hilarious

Donald Trump sent out a message to around 225 million people across the United States on Wednesday to test a new emergency system.

(Philip Toscano/PA Archive/PA Images)
(Philip Toscano/PA Archive/PA Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

An estimated 225 million people living in the United States received a message from President Trump on Wednesday afternoon as part of a national emergency alert test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was testing the system to alert people by text for the first time.

It read: “Presidential Alert. THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Season 1 Omg GIF by Stranger Things - Find & Share on GIPHY

Americans were unable to opt out of the alert system, which could be used in the event of an approaching missile or hurricane.

Of course, though the alert was pretty serious in nature, people on Twitter couldn’t help themselves from making a joke … and some reactions are completely hilarious.

1. This person must have been surrounded by buzzing.

2. Some imagined what the nationwide alert should have said.

3. Many were not thrilled by the compulsory message.

4. Sci-fi dystopia parallels were drawn.

5. Some used the message to joke about the president’s tweets.

6. Ellen DeGeneres got a sweet personalised message.

7. This person was hoping for a different text…

8. Someone made a Harry Potter-themed joke.

9. Friends fans will enjoy this fake message.

10. People were quite jarred by the sudden text.

11. Zoo Miami made their own emergency alert.

12. Lastly, the barrage of jokes on Twitter might have been too much.

The message alert system was intended to be tested in September but was delayed due to Hurricane Florence.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News