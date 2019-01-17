-
Premier League players swap football for basketball at the O2 Arena
Independent.ie
Premier League footballers were out in force as the NBA checked in to the O2 Arena on Thursday night.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/premier-league-players-swap-football-for-basketball-at-the-o2-arena-37724494.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37724487.ece/72f10/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_b7a28cb6-17e1-40d6-a2a1-895f115568c6_1
- Email
Premier League footballers were out in force as the NBA checked in to the O2 Arena on Thursday night.
Players past and present were courtside as the Washington Wizards edged out the New York Knicks in a thriller.
Here, Press Association takes a look at who was enjoying the basketball in London.
Press Association