Friday 18 January 2019

Premier League players swap football for basketball at the O2 Arena

The Wizards won 101-100 against the Knicks as Thomas Bryant scored with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu and Andreas Christensen (Simon Cooper/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Premier League footballers were out in force as the NBA checked in to the O2 Arena on Thursday night.

Players past and present were courtside as the Washington Wizards edged out the New York Knicks in a thriller.

Here, Press Association takes a look at who was enjoying the basketball in London.

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp (far right) (Simon Cooper/PA)
West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (Simon Cooper/PA)
Arsenal players Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette (Simon Cooper/PA)
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez (Simon Cooper/PA)
Chelsea midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu (Simon Cooper/PA)
Arsenal defenders Rob Holding and Calum Chambers (Simon Cooper/PA)

