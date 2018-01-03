Premature celebration almost costs Melbourne Renegades against Sydney Sixers

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Emma Inglis was left to breathe an almighty sigh of relief after her premature celebration almost cost her team victory over the Sydney Sixers in the Rebel Women’s Big Bash League.

With Sydney’s Sarah Aley needing three runs off the final ball to seal victory for her side, Inglis collected a throw from Kris Britt and threw the ball into the air in celebration – having failed to remove the bails.

Aley, having already run a single, dashed another to tie the match before the bowler Amy Satterthwaite, who had alerted her team-mates to the blunder, could make the run-out. 😳 > INSANE! It doesn't get much crazier than this!



Incredibly intelligent cricket from Sarah Aley on the final ball of our innings forces a SUPER OVER against @RenegadesWBBL! 🙈#smashemsixers pic.twitter.com/WG5ofYAMWF — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) January 3, 2018 Inglis and her team-mates had assumed the ball was ‘dead’ and the match over but, after some deliberation, the umpires ruled otherwise to force a deciding Super Over.

Jess Duffin then eased Inglis’ embarrassment with a single off the final ball to give Melbourne victory by the narrowest of margins. Fair to say it was tense finish at GMHBA Stadium this arvo... #WBBL03 @WBBL #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/hg19QdMmY2 — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) January 3, 2018 “It was an interesting moment,” Satterthwaite said on www.bigbash.com.au. “It was pretty frustrating in a way.

“We learnt what it means for the ball to be dead, so that was a learning moment for us. “But at the end of the day the umpires made the decision and we had to move on from that and focus on the Super Over and get our emotions ready for that.

Another game, another ‘Player of the Match’ for @AmySatterthwait 👏 #WBBL03 #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/7AfW11Lvky — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) January 3, 2018 “There was a lot of emotion going, a lot of frustration and anger. But being out in the field again helped us regather. On her attempt to stop Aley’s extra run, she said: “I had my suspicions as I went in for the ball, I’ve played indoor and in that case the ball’s never really dead so that mindset came in.

“So I went after it thinking I could beat the batter, but I wasn’t quite fast enough.”

