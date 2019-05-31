A new pop-up bar is offering drinkers an unusual activity to accompany their cocktails – the chance to play with rats.

Pop-up bar offers cocktail drinkers the chance to have rats climb on them

Rat Bar, organised by San Francisco Dungeon, will open to customers next month following the successful run of a similar event at the California tourist attraction, Rat Cafe.

This could be you, but you haven’t purchased your Rat Bar ticket yet. Hurry up, mouth breathers! They sure won’t last forever. https://www.thedungeons.com/san-francisco/en/news-and-events/the-rat-bar/ Posted by The San Francisco Dungeon on Thursday, May 30, 2019

Drinkers will be offered a half-hour slot to play with the rodents as well as supping on an inevitable rat-themed cocktail – the Ama-RAT-o Sour.

Punters will also be treated to an hour-long interactive show about the “weird, twisted, dark side of the city’s history”.

(San Francisco Dungeon)

“Let’s be honest – pastries and coffee were nice and all when we hosted the Rat Cafe but that was a lot of work,” says Matthew Clarkson, head of marketing for West Coast Midway Attractions. “We thought, ‘F it. This time, get drunk, see our show, touch rats and get drunk some more’.”

Rats have been provided for the event by a local charity, Ratical Rodent Rescue.

The event will take place on June 13-15, and tickets cost $49.99 (£39.70).

