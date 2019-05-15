Politician wears hairy Donald Trump socks to meet president

An American politician wore socks depicting a floppy-fringed Donald Trump as he met the United States president.

Billy Nungesser, the lieutenant governor of Louisiana, made the unusual sartorial statement as he greeted Mr Trump at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

.@realDonaldTrump is greeted by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser who was wearing "Trump Socks" as he arrives at the Chennault International Airport Lake Charles, LA. pic.twitter.com/DCTGtnz1VO — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 14, 2019

Nungesser rolled up his trouser leg to make sure the president got a good look at his socks, which featured a likeness of Mr Trump wearing a blue suit, red tie and with a fluffy shock of blond hair.

Mr Trump, who was in Louisiana to talk about energy policy, seemed impressed, pointing at the socks as the pair posed for photos.

The governor’s office later tweeted about the exchange using the hashtag #makesocksgreatagain.

Press Association