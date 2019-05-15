News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

Politician wears hairy Donald Trump socks to meet president

Trump seemed to enjoy the unusual fashion choice made by Louisiana lieutenant governor Billy Nungesser.

(Evan Vucci/AP)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

An American politician wore socks depicting a floppy-fringed Donald Trump as he met the United States president.

Billy Nungesser, the lieutenant governor of Louisiana, made the unusual sartorial statement as he greeted Mr Trump at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

Nungesser rolled up his trouser leg to make sure the president got a good look at his socks, which featured a likeness of Mr Trump wearing a blue suit, red tie and with a fluffy shock of blond hair.

Mr Trump, who was in Louisiana to talk about energy policy, seemed impressed, pointing at the socks as the pair posed for photos.

The governor’s office later tweeted about the exchange using the hashtag #makesocksgreatagain.

